PIQUA — NORMAN S. FREEMAN, age 83, of Piqua, died at 2:05 PM on Saturday June 8, 2019 in his residence. He was born in Bellfarm, KY on April 12, 1936 to the late Thomas V. and Emily (Worley) Freeman. On June 26, 1955 in Piqua, OH he married Norma J. Elders. She survives.

Norman is survived by one son and daughter-in-law: Larry and Becky Freeman, Piqua, OH; one brother and sister-in-law: Melvin D. and viola Freeman, Somerset, KY; three sisters and brother-in-law: Betty Jean Vetters, Sidney, OH, Judy and Jack Wise, Sidney, OH and Teresa Brewer, Greenville, OH; seven grandchildren; twenty-three great grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one son: Donald Freeman, one brother, three sisters, one granddaughter: Jennifer Freeman, two great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren.

Norman was a member of Hickory Knob Church in Sterns, KY. He was also a member of Piqua Freewill Baptist Church. He was a truck drive and worked in the warehouse at Zollingers in Piqua for forty-three years. He retired in 2001. He loved to play gospel music on his guitar. He was a member of God's Country Band and the Piqua Freeman's for many years.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday June 13, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH with Pastor Rev. Dennie Cantrell officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. Friends may call from 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Piqua Freewill Baptist Church, 1500 Clark Avenue, Piqua, OH 45356. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.