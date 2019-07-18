TROY — Norris Jay Harvey, age 66, of Troy, OH passed away peacefully surrounded by his nieces, Julie (Mulroney) & Theresa Ferrante & long time beloved friend Debi Trost in the Wright Nursing Rehabilitation Center, Fairborn, OH on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

Born on October 20, 1952 in Troy, OH, Norris was a son of the late Lowell and Pearl (Grube) Harvey.

He is survived by his two children, Sara Belle (Drew) Pliscofsky of Florida and Melinda Harvey of Piqua, and four grandchildren.

His brother, Neil Harvey and two sisters Kay Mulroney and Carol Davis also survive. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two nephews, Dennis and James Mulroney.

Norris was a graduate of Graham High School and worked for the Railroad for many years and also worked as an independent contractor.

He was a member of the Coon Hunting Association.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm in the Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, 216 S. Springfield Street, Saint Paris, Ohio 43072. Funeral services will be held following the visitation beginning at 1:00 pm with Rick Davis presiding. Burial will follow in Casstown Cemetery, N. Children's Home Road, Casstown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America at www.hdsa.org.

