COVINGTON — Novella L. Hunt, 96, of Covington, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019, at her son's home in Florida.

She was born June 20, 1923, in Franklin County, Virginia, to the late Amos and Abbie (Tony) Fisher.

Novella married Herbert F. Hunt; he preceded her in death in 1997. She then married Eldon Rumble; he also preceded her in death in 2011.

Mrs. Hunt will be missed and remembered by her son and daughter-in-law, Hershel & Ardis Hunt of Covington; three grandchildren, Andrea, Faith and Andrew; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; her siblings, Beulah Lyle of Arizona and William Fisher of Trotwood; and her stepchildren, Jane (Mike) Manson, Gary (Bonita) Rumble and Jim (Judy) Rumble. She was preceded in death by a sister and two brothers.

Novella attended Covington schools and had worked for the Container Corporation of Piqua. She attended Friendship Grace Brethren Church and had worked on the family farm. She enjoyed traveling around the country and spending time in Florida.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 22, at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington. Burial will follow in Miami Memorial Park. Friends may call from 9-10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Friendship Grace Brethren Church, 5850 W. St. Rt. 41, Covington, OH 45318.

