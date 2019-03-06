PIQUA — O. Elizabeth Niswonger, 93, of Piqua, passed away at 10:56 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at Troy Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was born May 12, 1925, in McAlester, Oklahoma, to the late Harry S. and Masel S. (Shelton) Lane. She married Marvin L. Niswonger May 6, 1943, in Austin, Texas; he preceded her in death Aug. 12, 1985.

Survivors include two sons, Gary L. (Marcia) Niswonger of Piqua, David "Bruce" (Diane) Niswonger of Troy; 11 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Jerry Lane of El Paso, Texas.

She was preceded in death by a son, Norman E. Niswonger, a brother and a sister.

Mrs. Niswonger was a graduate of Brown School of Fletcher and retired in 1987 from the Citizen's Heritage (5/3) Bank as an Assistant Vice-President. She was a devout member of St. Paul's Evangelical and Reformed Church and an active member of the Plieades Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star in Sidney.

She resided in Piqua since 1942 and was known as a very pleasant person. She will be remembered for her smile, kindness and being a wonderful homemaker.

A service to honor her life will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at St. Paul's Evangelical and Reformed Church with the Rev. Dr. Keith Gebhart officiating. Her family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the church with an Order of the Eastern Star service at 11:30 a.m.

Arrangements are being provided through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Evangelical and Reformed Church, 500 N. Downing St., Piqua, OH 45356.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.