HUBER HEIGHTS — Ocie B. Stephens, age 87 of Huber Heights, formerly of Troy, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020.

She was born December 20, 1932 in Stuttgart, AR to the late Drayton and Erma (McGee) Carr.

Ocie is survived by her son Cleo Wofford (Beverly) of Olive Branch, MS; daughters Deborah Stephens of Huber Heights and Juanita Hibbler of Troy; grandchildren William Stephens of Huber Heights, Miles Hibbler of Columbus, and Sharice Michaels (Ben) of Troy; brothers David Carr (Connie) of Troy, Richard Carr (Carrie) of Huber Heights, James Carr of Dayton, and Marc Carr of Houston, TX; sisters Marilyn Taylor of Reynoldsburg and Barbara McClondon of Troy.

She was preceded in death by husband William Grant Stephens on August 23, 1993; brothers Moses Carr and Samuel Drayton Carr, as well as sisters Naomi Carr, Ruth Ferguson, and Geraldine Gill.

Ocie was a member of Zion Baptist Church in Troy where she served as an usher for many years.

Private family services will be held at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Pastor Vickie Evans officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.

