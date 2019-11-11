GREENVILLE — Olive Jean Chalmers, age 92 of Greenville, died Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Rest Haven in Greenville.

She was born August 14, 1927 in Sidney to the late William Clayton & Jeffie (Brewer) Clayton-Copeland; attended Sidney Schools; worked as a seamstress at Bradford Awards for 29 years; & was a member of the Gospel Baptist Church, Greenville.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert L. Chalmers in 2008; brother, Elmer Vernon Clayton; sisters, Berta Louise Fosnight & Barbara Jeanette Vondenhuevel; daughter-in-law, Wanda Chalmers; & grandson-in-law, Jason Schwartz.

Olive is survived by her 4 children, Robert Chalmers Jr. of Greenville, Mary (Jim) Richard of Versailles, David (Ruby) Chalmers of Bradford & Tamara (Randy) Venrick of Greenville; 15 grandchildren, Robert L. (Christina) Chalmers III, Minnie (Kirt) Fletcher, Meredith (Clyde) Smith, Wendy (Darren) Young, Jeffie (Scott) Voisard, Jodie Bowman, Julie (Matt) Magato, Teresa Schwartz, Ladonna Keown (Dustin Vonderhuevel), Emily (Frank) Tomasella, Michael (Kendra) Chalmers, Adam Chalmers, Nathaniel (Angela) Venrick, John (Brittany) Venrick, & Chelsey Venrick (George Floyd); 42 great grandchildren; 12 great-great grandchildren, sister, Shirley Robinson of Piqua; & many other relatives & friends.

Funeral Service will be held Wednesday at 10:30 am at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford with Pastors Dane Driver & Bill Edwards officiating. Interment Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, Covington. Visitation to be held Tuesday 5-7 pm at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Darke County.

