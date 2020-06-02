Olivia Louella Taylor
TROY — Olivia Louella Taylor, 7 months of Troy, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at Dayton Children's Hospital. She was born October 24, 2019 in Dayton to Brennan Taylor and Katelynn Young of Troy. Along with her parents, Olivia is survived by her sister Kennedi Taylor at home; maternal grandparents Steve and Julie Young of Troy and Amber White and Jason Allen of Troy; paternal grandmother Caroline Taylor of Sidney; as well as numerous aunts and uncles, including Ashton and Caden Young, Jack Collins, Max Berning, Brantley Longacre, and Lily Berning. A funeral service will be held 3:00PM Friday, June 5, 2020 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Visitation will be from 2:00PM-3:00PM at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment to follow in Casstown Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Piqua Daily Call from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
