HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Onalee McHenry, 87, of Hot Springs, Ark., formerly of Troy, Ohio, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019.

She was born April 29, 1931, in New Carlisle, Ohio to the late Atlee and Osa Schisler.

She attended school at the Elizabeth School in Elizabeth Township, Ohio. Mrs. McHenry began her teaching career in Hot Springs at St. Luke's Episcopal School in 1969. She went on to teach in the Hot Springs School District from the 1970s through the 1990s at East Side, Langston, Jones and Oaklawn.

Onalee was an avid gardener, cat lover, loving mom and dedicated school teacher.

She is survived by a daughter, Brenda McHenry, of Hot Springs; and sons, Victor McHenry Jr. and his wife, Meg, of Alexandria, Va., Chris McHenry and his wife, Vickie, of Dallas, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor McHenry; and her cats, Beebop and Elmo.

The family appreciates the staff of Lake Hamilton Health and Rehab and Arkansas Hospice. Cremation is under the direction of Caruth-Hale Funeral Home and her service will take place in Ohio. Friends may express condolences to the family through www.caruth-hale.com

Onalee McHenry's ashes will be interned along with her husband's Victor McHenry at the Casstown Cemetery in Casstown, Ohio. Graveside services will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Casstown Cemetery and there will be a reception afterword at the Christiansburg Fire Company, Christiansburg, Ohio at 12:00 pm. Friends are invited to attend the graveside service and the reception afterward.