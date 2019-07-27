LAURA — Opal M. Carter, age 87, of Laura, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Village Green Health Campus.

She was born February 19, 1932, in Akron, Ohio, to her parents Roy Franklin & Addie (Ward) McFann.

Opal graduated from Oak Hill High School and worked in the Dayton, area throughout her life.

She was last employed at OPTI-GAGE, Inc. in Trotwood. Opal's hobbies included sewing, embroidery, quilting, and crocheting.

She was also spent her free time writing poetry, reading, studying the Bible, working crossword puzzles, painting, and coloring. She liked flower gardening and enjoyed feeding the birds. She loved watching baseball and was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds.

She was preceded in death by her husband Roy "Gene" Eugene Carter; brother Glen McFann; sisters Virginia Holt and Frances Simmering.

She will be miss and remembered by her son and daughter-in-law Curtis Ray & Leslie Carter of Lewisburg; daughter and son-in-law Diana Jean & Nick Bucholtz of Laura; grandchildren Nora & Scott Gruber, Rebecca & Daniel May, Jerald & Candice Lock, Joshua & Tammie Carter; great grandchildren Adam May, Nathaniel Gruber, Seth Gruber, Raegan Carter, Landon Lock, Makenna Lock; siblings Richard & Margile McFann of Oak Hill, Jean & Jack Kemp of Cumming, Georgia, Darrell & Jane McFann of Kerr, Carol & Eldon Burris of Fries, Virginia, Barbara & Ron Conley of Greenfield, Alan & Tina McFann of Cutler; half siblings Marlin & Cheryl Lovett of Oak Hill, Beverly & Marvin Strickland of Oak Hill, Rose & Roger Sherman of Oak Hill; brother-in-law Bill Simmering of South Webster; numerous nieces and nephews; good friends Jim Moran and Brenda Henson.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, August 3, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton, with interment following at Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. The family will receive friends from 9:00-10:30 AM Saturday at the funeral home.

Online memories may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.