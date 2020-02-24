PHOENIX, Ariz. — Orphus Gannon Jr., age 67, of Phoenix, AZ passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 after a lengthy illness.

He was born on May 16, 1952 to the late Orphus and Mary (Justice) Gannon of Piqua, Ohio.

JR is survived by siblings: Loretta Bickers of Pikeville, KY, Loraine Ducket of Trenton, MI, Dean Gannon of Taylor, MI, Harold Gannon of Pikeville, KY, Freda Rife of Morristown, TN, Genny Oetken of Benton, AR, Paul Gannon of Piqua, OH and Dana Gannon of Phoenix, AZ, daughters: Paula Shelton of Red Oak, NY and Jessica Gannon and her mother Lynn Kretchmar of Phoenix, AZ, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by James R. Gannon, John Gannon, Nadine Rife and Doug Gannon.

Private services all be held in Ohio at a later date.