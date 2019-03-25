TIPP CITY — Pamela K. "Pam" Holl, age 67 of Tipp City, OH passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center surrounded by her family.

Born December 19, 1951 in Portsmouth, OH to the late Stanford and Mildred {Krivak} Wills.

She is survived by her husband and love of her life, Thomas "Tom" A. Holl, daughters Trisha (David) Strunk and Jennifer (Todd) Tennant, all of Tipp City, OH. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Christopher, Stephen and Chloe Strunk and Jack, Kyle and Paige Tennant and great granddaughter, Hollie Strunk.

Pam was a 1969 graduate of Tippecanoe High School, and was an active member of the Ginghamsburg United Methodist Church. She had been a realtor for 38 years and worked for Keller-Williams Hometown Realty. Pam enjoyed playing cards in her euchre club, shopping, shopping and more shopping. Above all else Pam loved her family and spending time with them; especially her grandchildren. She loved serving others and making them feel special; she always had a smile.

Funeral service 11:00 AM, Friday, March 29, 2019 at Ginghamsburg United Methodist Church, Main Campus 6759 S. County Rd. 25A, Tipp City, OH; Pastor Michael Slaughter officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City. Visitation 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday and 1 hour prior to the funeral on Friday at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St. Tipp City, OH 45371.

Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.fringsandbayliff.com/