PIQUA — Patricia A. Starrett, 89, of Piqua, peacefully joined her Lord and Savior at 9:55 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Koester Pavilion.

She was born February 28, 1930 in Piqua to the late A. Raymond and Mabel E. (Eicher) Tabler.

Survivors include a daughter, Jan (Bill) Klosterman of Piqua; a son, Rev. J. Richard (Keziah) Starrett of Bradenton, Florida; eight grandchildren, Emily Hollingsworth, Christopher Romer, Jason (Michelle) Starrett, Kristin (Kurt) Delp, Jamie (Jon-Marc) Burge, Jennifer (Ryan) Douglas, Jonathan (Rachel) Starrett, Daniel Klosterman; and thirteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by twin infant sons; a daughter, Jayne S. Romer; two brothers, Charles "Ray" and Thomas Tabler; and a sister, Mary Lee Toopes.

Mrs. Starrett was a graduate of Piqua Central High School and attended Bowling Green State University. In addition to being a wonderful homemaker, she worked as a Sales Clerk in the Shoe Dept. of the former Elder-Beerman Store. She was a member of the True Vine Church and loved God! In addition to her faith, she loved her family and music. She will be deeply missed by her family and many friends.

A service to honor her life will begin at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. John D. Scott officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the True Vine Church, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua, OH 45356 or Hospice of Miami County, Inc., P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45356.

