TROY — Patricia Ann Cruea, age 68, of Troy, OH passed away on April 29, 2020 at the Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, OH.

She was born on December 18, 1951 in West Virginia to the late Elmer and Hilda (Trinkler) Claypool.

She is survived by her husband of 32 years: Darwin Leo Cruea; eight children: Michael Williams, Mitchell Williams, Bobbie Jo Williams, Kacy Williams, Jessica Lee Cruea, Derrick Leo Cruea, Jeffery Wayne Cruea and Jenna Michelle Cruea; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and brothers and sisters: Ronnie Claypool, Eugene Claypool, Brenda Claypool and Roberta Claypool.

She was a member of the Cove Spring Church. She was formerly a cook with the Miami County Sheriff's Department and various nursing homes and hospitals. She loved flowers.

No services will be held.

