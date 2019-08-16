WEST MILTON — Patricia Ann Michael, age 80, of West Milton, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019, at . She was born June 17, 1939, in Coldwater, Ohio, to her parents Isadore & Stella Wenning. Patricia lived in Ohio from 1939-1965 then moved to Edwardsburg Michigan from 1965-2005. She worked as an EMT for 30 years and as township treasurer for 25 years. Following retirement, she and her husband Galen moved to West Milton in 2005 where she enjoyed reading, sewing, making quilts and restoring trunks.

She will be missed and remembered by her loving husband of 60 years, Galen A. Michael of West Milton; children Christina & Doug Pierce of West Milton, Douglas Michael of South Bend, Indiana; grandson Shaun & Danielle Pierce of Bradford; brother and sister-in-law Joe & LeeAnn Wenning of Greenville; sister-in-law Genny Wenning of Eaton; numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Larry Wenning, Roger Wenning, Rick Wenning.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday, August 20, at the Transfiguration Catholic Church, 972 S. Miami Street, West Milton, with interment following at Wares Chapel Cemetery, Lewisburg. The family will receive friends from 4-7PM Monday at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton. In so desired, memorial contributions may be made to . Online memories may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com