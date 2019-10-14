ST. PARIS — Patricia Ann Sampson, age 71 of Saint Paris, Ohio passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in the Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, OH.

Born on November 25, 1947 in Jacksonville, FL, Patricia was a daughter of the late Bernard and Dora Jane (Thompson) Carver, Jr.

She is survived by two daughters, Cindy Caudill and Cheryl Edwards, a sister, Sharon (Don) Abner of Fletcher, and a brother Bernard "Joe" Carver of London, OH. Patricia was a 1967 graduate of Piqua Central High School.

She was formerly employed by Waffle House in Piqua.

A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Lawnwood Commons Community Center, 384 W. Main Street, St. Paris, Ohio 43072. Atkins-Shively Funeral Home is serving the family.

