LIMA — Patricia L. "Pat" Dally, age 76, was called home at 5:34 am Saturday, October 26, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.

Pat was born March 22, 1943, in Shelby, OH, to the late Robert and Thelma (McGiffin) Winter. On February 20, 1965 she married James W. Dally.

Pat was a 1960 graduate of Piqua High School. She also was a 1963 graduate of Wittenberg University where she earned her BA in Education. She spent her career as a teacher with the Elida Local School System from which she retired after teaching for more than 30 years. Pat was a member of the South Side Christian Church and also the Phi Beta Psi Sorority, Chapter Iota Sigma. Pat had a love and a gift for helping children who no one else could help.

Pat is survived by her husband of 54 years, James W. Dally of Elida; two children, Kimberly A. (Herb) Badgeley of Columbus and James R. "Bo" (Melissa) Dally of Elida; five grandchildren: Sydney, Cassidy, Jacob, Tytus and Lilliana; brother-in-law, John Dally of Lima and sister-in-law, Jolene (Robert) Kayser of Lima.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a brother, Robert Winter and sister-in-law, Patricia Dally.

A celebration of life service will begin at 6:00 pm Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at South Side Christian Church, 3300 S. Side Dr., Lima, Ohio 45807. Pastor Todd Cosart will officiate the service. Christmas attire is preferred, ugly Christmas sweaters are welcome.

The family will received friends from 3:00 - 6:00 pm Wednesday, prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Elida High School Scholarship Fund, 4380 Sunnydale St., Elida, Ohio 45807 or , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.