PIQUA — Patricia L. Francis, 90, of Piqua, passed away at 10:59 a.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020 at her home.

She was born December 4, 1929 in Troy, to the late John R. and Ruth M. (Yount) Olds.

She married Orville "Slug" Francis August 18, 1951 in Troy, and he preceded her in death.

Survivors include a son, Steven L. (Holly) Francis of Troy; a daughter, Linda L. (Stephen) Vogann of Piqua; six grandchildren, Stacie (Gene) Studebaker, Toni (Aaron) Crabtree, Wendi (Kyle) Patko, Amanda Viney, Abbie (Sean Holthaus) Vogann, and Nick (Kaleigh) Vogann; twelve great-grandchildren, Aria, Ace, Mackenzie, Gavin, Patti, Brooklyn, Leo, Greysen, Hayden, Luna, Reyse, and Maverik; and her dear beagle, BB.

She was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.

Mrs. Francis was a graduate of Piqua Central High School and served as the personal Administrative Assistant to the President/CEO of Dettmer Hospital/Upper Valley Medical Center until her retirement.

She loved to go shopping, driving around town with BB and her grandchildren, placing flowers and mementos on the graves of beloved family members, spending time on the beach, and spending time with her grandkids.

A service to honor her life will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Jess officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park in Covington. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Miami County Animal Shelter, 1110 N. County Road 25A, Troy, OH 45373.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.