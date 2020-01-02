PIQUA — Patricia L. Mikolajewski, 91 of Piqua, passed away at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the Koester Pavilion.

She was born September 27, 1928 in Piqua to the late William and Edna (Getzendiner) Huber.

She married Charles Joseph Mikolajewski December 24, 1947 at St. Mary Catholic Church, he preceded her in death July 24, 1993.

Survivors include two sons, Steven A. (Cindy) Mikolajewski, C. Joseph (Marcy) Mikolajewski all of Piqua; five grandchildren, Chris (Odelia) Mikolajewski, Derrick (Peggy) Mikolajewski, Shaun (Amanda) Mikolajewski, Jamie (Brittany) Mikolajewski, Maggie (Bryant) Miller; and six great grandchildren, Emily, Alaina, Brooklynn, Oliver, Holden, and Kollin.

She was preceded in death by a son, Robert L. Mikolajewski and several brothers and sisters.

Mrs. Mikolajewski was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She enjoyed auctions and collecting items from the former Favorite Stove Company in Piqua. She will be remembered for her love of family and kindness to others.

A service to honor her life will begin at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with C. Joseph Mikolajewski presiding. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Please, in lieu of flowers, consider memorial contributions to one's favorite charity or Hospice of Miami County, Inc., P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45356.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.