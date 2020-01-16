TROY — Patricia Yvonne Francis Chavis age 77 of Troy, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton.

She was born September 18, 1942 in Green Cove Springs, FL to the late Cornell Albert Francis and Martha (Corbett) Francis.

Patricia is survived by her daughter Tia James (Trenton) of Seattle, WA; grandchildren Trenton James, II and Olivia James; sister Arlene Francis of New York, NY; brothers Cornell Albert Francis, Jr. (Loquita) of Green Cove Springs, FL, Eddie Carl Francis of New York, NY, Kevin R. Francis (Carol Rease Francis) of Orange Park, FL, and Keith Francis of New York, NY; stepsister Carmen Jones of New York, NY; eldest aunt Etta Mae Francis Douglas of Green Cove Springs, FL; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins, including cousins John and Barbara (Francis) Taylor of Troy.

Patricia was a member of Zion Baptist Church in Troy for over 50 years. She was a devoted servant in ministry to her community and conducted worship services and Bible study at Troy Care nursing home. She also volunteered at Richard's Chapel soup kitchen.

She loved to sing at her church as well. Patricia received her Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics from Florida A&M University and went on to receive two Master's Degrees in Pure Science from Antioch University and in Mathematics from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign respectively.

She was a Golden Life member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Patricia retired as a math teacher from Troy High School in 1999 where she was the advisor for the Math Club.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH.

