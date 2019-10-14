HOUSTON — Patrick D. Craft, 45, of Houston, passed away at 12:14 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Wilson Hospital, Sidney.

He was born June 28, 1974 in Miami County to Janice S. (Large) Wheeler of Piqua and the late Daniel Craft.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of seventeen years, Paula (Sommers) Craft; a son, Kasen Craft; a sister, Michele (Jason) Moore of Tipp City; a brother Greg (Ricquael) Craft of Sidney; three nieces, Baylee, Addyson, Madeline; a nephew, Ethan; a step-mother, Brenda Craft; and several aunts and uncles.

Mr. Craft was a graduate of Houston High School and was working for the Ohio Department of Transportation.

He was a United States Navy veteran having served on the U.S.S. Wasp during Desert Storm.

He enjoyed hunting, camping, NASCAR and an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes. He loved his family, friends and being President of the Whiskey Wednesday Garage.

A service to honor his life will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Wheeler officiating. Burial will follow at Houston Cemetery where full military honors will be provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Darryl Worley Foundation, 325 Main St., Savannah, TN 38372.

