TIPP CITY — Patrick "Pat" Jr. Maloney, age 89 of Tipp City, OH passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at his home.

Born November 13, 1930 in Providence, RI to the late Edward Patrick Maloney Sr. and Madeline {Melarkey} Maloney.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Suzanne {Dahm} Maloney, son, Timothy and wife Rhonda Maloney, Charlotte, NC and daughter, Kathleen Teague, Troy, OH. Also surviving are grandchildren, Leslie Hatfield, Troy, OH, Ashley Friend, Englewood, OH and Michael and wife Josie Friend, Troy, OH, 7 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

Pat was a graduate of Chaminade Julienne High School, Dayton, OH where he was also a member of the Hall of Fame.

He played football and continued his education at the University of Dayton.

Pat proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired from Galbreath Realty, Tipp City.

He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Eagles Lodge, Tipp City, OH and AmVets , Troy, OH.

Due to Covid-19 the family will be honoring Pat at a private Mass at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in loving memory of Pat to Troy AMVETS Post 88, 3449 Lefevre Rd. Troy, OH 45373 or to the Eagles Lodge Aerie 2201, 202 E. Main St. Tipp City, OH 45371. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com Arrangements have been entrusted to FRINGS AND BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME, 327 W. Main St. Tipp City, OH 45371.