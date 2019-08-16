TROY — PAUL B. LYONS, age 78, of Troy, passed away at 8:02 P.M. Wednesday August 14, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, OH. He was born February 8, 1941 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Paul O. and Edith (Bourne) Lyons.

He is survived by one daughter: Merrianne K. (Dwayne) Thompson, Piqua, OH; three sons: Paul C. (April) Lyons, Houston, OH, James (Tina) Lyons, Houston, OH, John (Shelley) Lyons, Las Vegas, NV; two sisters: Kathy (Tom) Monnier, Hamilton, OH, Edith (Larry) Snell, Dayton, OH; one brother: Patrick (Ann) Lyons, Grande Isle, FL; seven grandchildren: Justin Lyons, Aaron Lyons, Jennifer Lyons, Kyle Lyons, Julia Thompson, Brenna Thompson, Wesley Thompson; and one great grandchild: Addy Lyons. He was preceded in death by one sister: Laura Jeanne Hein.

Paul graduated from Houston High School. He was an Officer for the State Highway Patrol Auxiliary. He loved fishing, camping and especially spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was a Machinist for TRW Globe Industries. He farmed for several years and was employed as an Industrial Supervisor for Takata-Fisher Inc.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday August 20, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at MELCHER-SOWERS FUNERAL HOME, Piqua with Pastor Steven Smitley officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. Family will receive friends Tuesday 9-11 A.M. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Piqua Education Foundation, 215 Looney Rd. Piqua, OH 45356. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.melcher-sowers.com.