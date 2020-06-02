TROY — Paul Curtis "Big Luke" Lucas, age 79 of Troy, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center. He was born July 10, 1940 in Troy to the late Charles and Naomi (Hill) Lucas. Paul is survived by his wife Susan (Bogart) Lucas of Troy; three daughters: Vickie Lucas of Indianapolis, IN, Pamela Conway (Larry) of Indianapolis, IN, and Melissa Lucas of Troy; adopted daughter Lisa Cecil (Brad) of Covington; stepson Todd Brown (Dana) of Tipp City; two grandchildren: Travis and Shyloh Lucas and great-grandson Braxton; brother Robin Lucas (Denise) of Troy and sister Patty Lucas of Piqua; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brother Henry Lucas, Sr. Paul was a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of Transformed Life Church in Piqua and a 1958 graduate of Troy High School. He enjoyed classic cars, airplanes, his garage, and his dog, Leroy. Paul retired from F&P in Troy. He had previously worked at Hobart Brothers and was the former owner of Triangle Tool in Troy and was a Tool and Die card holder. A funeral service will be held 11:00AM Friday, June 5, 2020 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Pastor Brian Hamilton officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00AM-11:00AM prior to the service. Military Honors by the Veteran's Memorial Honor Guard of Troy will be conducted at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com .
Published in Piqua Daily Call from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.