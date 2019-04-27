TROY — Paul D. Lightner age 64, of Ludlow Falls, formerly of Troy, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at Piqua Health and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born February 9, 1955, in Troy, Ohio, to his parents Gilbert Emerson & Nellie Ada (Carey) Lightner. Paul graduated from Troy High School and worked for Hobart in the Ground Power Division. Paul coached baseball for the Troy Junior League for over 20 years.

He will be missed and remembered by his son and daughter-in-law Justin and Amy Lightner of Troy; grandchildren Paxton Levi Hershey, Hailey Ann Lightner, Joseph Dakota Curtis; siblings George and Janet Lightner of Troy, Chuck & DeAnne Lightner of Lynchburg, Ohio, Gene and Carol Lightner of Inman, Kansas, John and Teri Lightner of Harlingen, Texas; former wife Joyce Lightner; special friend Sharon Wenrick.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, May 3, at First Brethren Church, 210 N. Church Street, Pleasant Hill. Pastor Lynn Mercer will officiate with interment following at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. The family will receive friends from 4-7 PM Thursday at Jackson-Sarver Funeral Home, 1 S. Main Street, Pleasant Hill. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the First Brethren Church. Online memories may be left for the family at www.jackson-sarver.com