TIPP CITY — Paul Edward Butts, age 76 of Tipp City, OH passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Hospice of Miami County.

Born March 2, 1943 in Troy, OH to the late Robert Dale Butts Sr. and Miriam Elizabeth {Flatter} Butts.

He is also preceded in death by his brother, Robert Dale Butts Jr.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Judy {Battson} Butts, son, Jeff Butts, Greenfield, IN, and daughter, Susan Butts, Cincinnati, OH and sister, Linda Slade, Tipp City, OH.

Paul was a member of the Nashville United Church of Christ and was involved with the Frisky Fred's 4-H Club.

He worked for A. O. Smith as an inspector, Frings Furniture Store, Home Comfort Center and Brunings Clock Shop. He enjoyed upholstering and woodworking with a scroll saw.

Paul especially loved cruising around town in his dune buggy.

He will be missed by his family and friends.

Funeral service 11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Nashville United Church of Christ, 4540 W. State Route 571, West Milton, OH; Pastor Lynn Labs officiating. Burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City. Visitation 5:00 to 8:00 PM, Monday, January 13, 2020 at FRings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371 and 1 hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church.

