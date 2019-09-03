TROY — Paul Eugene Sarber, age 95, of Troy, Ohio passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at SpringMeade, Tipp City, Ohio.

He was born on November 29, 1923 in Troy, Ohio to the late Bertram L and Angie (Abshire) Sarber.

Paul is survived by his daughter: Deb (Dean) Matthews of Troy; 4 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 1/2 years, Phyllis (Slough) Sarber, who passed away on January 20, 2014.

Paul was a graduate of Troy High School, class of 1941.

He served his country during WWII as a member of US Army, serving in the European Theatre of Operations.

He was formerly employed by Hobart Brothers. Previous to employment with Hobart Brothers, Paul was employed by a California company on various projects in Guam, Okinawa, Japan, Korea and Sri Lanka.

He was a member of the Mayor's International Committee, working with the Festival of Nations.

Paul was a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church, where he served as both a warden and vestryman. He was also a member of Troy Historical Society and the Miami Valley Transportation Club, where he was past President, and Delta Nu Alpha Transportation Fraternity.

Paul enjoyed civil war history. He volunteered at the local history library and often cooked for St. Patrick Soup Kitchen.

Paul served on Sinclair Community College transportation education advisory board and lectured at the college for ten years on international trade and transportation law.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Church, Troy with the Rev. Nancy Hardin. Friends may call on the family 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place in Riverside Cemetery, Troy at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy, OH 45373 or Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

