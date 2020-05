Or Copy this URL to Share

CONWAY, Ark. — Paul (Pat) Herman Vagedes, 94, passed away on April 24, 2020, at Conway Regional Hospital, Conway, Arkansas. The family will receive friends from 4-7 PM on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. A memorial mass will be held at the convenience of the family.



