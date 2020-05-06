TRY — Paul James "Jim" Graham, age 88, of Troy, OH passed away on May 3, 2020 at Brookdale of Troy, Ohio. He was born on June 28, 1931 in Huntington, IN to the late Corbett Sherman and Mary (Nelson) Graham. Jim is survived by his wife of 67 years: Barbara L. (Kelsey) Graham; three daughters and sons-in-law: Kristi and Tom Shanesy; Kim and Bill Fulker, and Amy and Eric Magel, all of Troy; seven grandchildren: Reagan Lucas (Mark), Joseph Fulker (Amiee), Kelsey Ernsthausen (BJ), Bobby Shanesy (Katrina), Betsy Blackmore (Brian), Sam Fulker (Mary), and Jackie Fulker; fifteen great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by seven siblings: Glenn, Lewis, Ruth, Dale, Vaughn, Mary and Martha. Jim graduated from Huntington Township High School in 1949, and attended Indiana University. He married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Lee Kelsey on June 22, 1952. Jim served his country in the US Army as a military policeman. Jim grew up on a farm and spent his career in agriculture. He was a grain broker and manager of the Falknor Grain Company in West Milton, Ohio, and completed his brokerage career at Hirschfeld Grain Company in DeGraff, Ohio. During his retirement years, he worked as a parts driver for Dave Arbogast Buick GMC. Jim was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Troy and the Franklin Lodge #14F&AM. He enjoyed fishing and golfing and was a longtime member of the Miami Shores golf leagues and obtained two holes in one during their many golf vacations. Most importantly, Jim loved his family and especially enjoyed the summer vacations at their lake house on Lake Sara, IL. A Memorial Service will be held at later date at the First United Methodist Church in Troy, OH. Private interment will take place in Glenwood Cemetery, Roanoke, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Parkinson Foundation, PO Box 31907, Independence, OH 44131. Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Piqua Daily Call from May 6 to May 7, 2020.