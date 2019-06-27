PIQUA — Paul Kennard "Ken" Ringelspaugh, 90, of Piqua, passed away at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his residence with his family by his side.

He was born September 23, 1928 in Piqua to the late Ora Trafford "Ted" and Susie (Lemmon) Ringelspaugh.

He married Kathryn B. Supinger April 7, 1951 in Piqua. She preceded him in death July 2, 2009.

Survivors include a son, Stacy Ringelspaugh and a daughter-in-law Helen Ringelspaugh of West Linn, Oregon; two grandsons, Kenneth and David; a brother, Trafford Ringelspaugh of Minneapolis, Minnesota; and two sisters, Shirley Peterson of Piqua, and Winifred Johnston of St. George, Utah. He was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Bosserman.

Mr. Ringelspaugh was a graduate of Piqua Central High School and worked in Customer Service at Trans World Airlines for forty-three years retiring in 1990.

He was a proud United States Army veteran having served during Korea as a Sergeant. He was a member of the local Western Ohio Chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association.

He enjoyed gathering with contemporaries at area restaurants and was an avid sailor, world traveler and lover of wrist watches.

