SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Paul Krampe passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Hospice Serenity House in Santa Barbara, CA, after a short hospital stay.

He passed away surrounded by his wife and other family members. Paul Krampe, the son of Edward J. Krampe and Marie G. (Koon) Krampe, was born Sept 19, 1944, in Piqua, Ohio, where his family owned a business.

Part of the business was chicken processing, and Paul spent several of his summers working in that business.

He attended Gilmore Academy in Cleveland, Ohio. He received undergraduate and graduate degrees in Business Administration from Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio.

He is survived by his wife Teri Fitzgibbons from Santa Barbara, four sisters, Mary Ann Thompson, Helen Paulus, and Catherine Krampe from Piqua, OH, and Barbara Johnson from New Orleans, LA, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean, his brother, Edward, and both parents.

Paul had a very successful 40-year career in the United States tuna industry in San Diego, CA. He started his career in business at a Ralston Purina plant in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1967. He subsequently transferred to St. Louis, MO, for Ralston Purina, and then joined Van Camp Seafood in San Diego, CA in the mid-1970s where he worked in Marketing and Procurement. In his jobs in procurement he traveled extensively around the world buying tuna and was well-known and well respected for his business acumen and honesty. Paul was an excellent negotiator and an icon in the tuna industry.

Paul Krampe's word and handshake were his bond.

After Van Camp Seafood's bankruptcy in 1996, he became the bankruptcy administrator for the company. In 2000, he joined the American Tuna Boat Association as the Executive Director. After a very successful career there, he retired in 2017. He and Teri, his wife, had recently moved from Carlsbad, CA to Santa Barbara, CA to be closer to family.

His favorite discussion topics were the tuna business and fast, beautiful cars, and maybe not in that order.