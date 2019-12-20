SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Paul Richard Wampler, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away November 26, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona of Parkinson's.

He was born to Cleo and P. W. Wampler on February 10, 1934, grew up in Tipp City and graduated from Tippecanoe High School in 1951. After high school he joined the United States Marine Corps and served in South Korea.

He married his high school sweetheart, Dottie Barker (deceased), and raised five children in Arizona: Terri (Doug), Cathy, Cyndi (John), Dana (deceased), and Rick (Kim).

He accepted an early retirement after many years as a data processing director in the aerospace field.

He is survived by his wife Joan and her daughter Karla, his nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, and his brothers Phil, Mose, and Sam.

His sisters June and Kay predeceased him in 2018.

A gentle father, he was ready to find his "paradise."

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Green Acres Mortuary, 401 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale, Arizona.

