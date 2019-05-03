PIQUA — Pauline Joanne McGillvary Kies, age 87, of Piqua, left this world to join her family and friends in heaven on Thursday, May 2, 2019. She was a dedicated Christian who loved her Heavenly Father.

Pauline was born on Sept. 2, 1931, at home on Garbry Road in Miami County, Ohio, to the late Ralph and Anna (Puterbaugh) McGillvary.

She graduated from Newton High School, then attended Bliss Business School in Columbus, Ohio. She married Arthur Kies at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, where he was stationed while in the Army. Her husband of 67 years survives her.

Pauline worked at Dorothy Love Nursing Home for 38 ½ years, where she loved caring for the residents and they loved her.

Pauline was a dedicated mother to three daughters, Cindy (Wes) Spencer, Vale, North Carolina, Sheila (Jerry) Knapke, Troy, Ohio, and Amy Kies, Anna, Ohio; grandmother to Jamie Spencer, Miranda Spencer Ramon and Kristin Knapke Lehmann; and great-grand grandmother to Cody Spencer and Ashten Spencer.

She loved each of her brothers and sisters and enjoyed being part of a large family; she especially looked forward to the annual week-end reunions with homemade ice cream. She was number seven of 14 children and is survived by two brothers, Floyd (Marie) McGillvary and Bruce (Jeanette) McGillvary; and three sisters, Jean Woods, Doris (Richard) Gowens, and Janet (Ron) Johnson.

She is preceded in death by four sisters, Miriam McGillvary, Esther Langston, Ruth Jaymes and Onnalee Kaufman; and four brothers, Martin McGillvary, Ellis McGillvary, Clyde McGillvary and Carl McGillvary.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at noon at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Family and friends may call prior to services from 10 a.m. to noon. Burial will follow in Pearl Cemetery, Anna, Ohio.

Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.