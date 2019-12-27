PIQUA — Peggy A. Weitzel, 72, of Piqua passed away at 9:57 am Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

She was born April 18, 1947 in Piqua to the late William and Mary (Wise) Littleton.

She married Eugene Weitzel June 1, 1999 in Sevierville, Tennessee and he survives.

Other survivors include a daughter, Jill Mayberry of Piqua; four stepsons, Douglas Weitzel of Van Wert, Dusty (Becky) Weitzel of Celina, Danny (Brandy) Weitzel of Rockford, David (Jen) Weitzel of Celina; eight grandchildren; and three sisters, Linda Brinkman of Piqua, Marylee (John) Treon of Troy, Connie (Ken) Barhorst of Sidney.

Mrs. Weitzel was a 1965 graduate of Piqua Catholic High School.

She was a former member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She worked in the sales department at Kay Jewelers for many years before her retirement in 2012.

She was the former owner of Family RV Rental in Indiana. She enjoyed shopping, especially at Home Goods and spending time with her family.

She was also an animal lover, especially her beloved cat, Annie.

A gathering of family and friends to honor her life will be held from 4-6 pm Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to the , 2808 Reading Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45206.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.