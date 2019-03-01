TROY — Pennie D. Roberds (Mooney), age 48, of Troy, passed away Feb. 28, 2019, at her home. She was born on Feb. 21, 1971, in Dayton to her parents, Ronald and Sara Mooney.

She is survived by her children, Zachary Sr. (Jessica) Roberds and Sierra Maiden; grandchildren, Zachary Jr., Bentley and Cassidy Roberds; parents, Ronald and Sara Mooney; brother, Dean Mooney; fiancé, OD McGraw; father of Sierra, Michael Maiden; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

Pennie attended and graduated from Wayne High School and Miami Valley CTC. She recently was employed with Stamp and Stamp Law Firm in Vandalia, which she felt was a new beginning in her life.

Family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where a celebration of Pennie's life will begin at 3 p.m.

