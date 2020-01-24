SUN CITY, Ariz. — Philip A. Macy, age 89, slipped the bonds of earth on January 18, 2020 in Sun City West, AZ. He was a former resident of Tipp City, Ohio and also of Brookville, Ohio.

He moved to Arizona in 1995. Preceding him in death were his parents, Roy and Constance Macy.

Phil was a 1948 graduate of Tippecanoe High School and graduated from Miami Jacobs Business College in 1950.

After many years working in the family business, Macy's Service Station in Tipp City, Ohio, he was employed by the Monroe Federal Savings & Loan in Tipp City. In 1968, he moved to Brookville and the Brookville Building & Savings Association, from where he retired in 1993 as the Managing Officer & President of the Board.

Phil's served six years with the Ohio National Guard, and he held Lifetime Memberships in the Associated Locksmiths of America and the American Rabbit Breeder's Association.

Surviving are his wife of 69 years, Arlene M (Stahl) Macy, children Philip Mark Macy (Tonda), of Troy, Ohio, and Karen Sue (Macy) Hartman of Spanish Fork, Utah, three Grandchildren; Rachel Larsen (Jesse) and Rebecca Hartman (Ryan Smith), both of Bigfork, Montana, and Geoffrey Hartman (Jessica) of Spanish Fork, Utah, and nine great grandchildren.

Funeral service 2:00 PM on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home 327 W. Main St. Tipp City, OH 45371. Visitation 12 Noon until time of service at 2 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home.

