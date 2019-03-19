CASSTOWN — Philip E. Smith, 72, of Casstown, passed away surrounded by family, Monday, March 18, 2019, at Upper Valley Medical Center. He was born Oct. 29, 1946, in Troy, to the late Norvin and Geneva (Wilson) Smith. He married Carol (Howe) Smith on Aug. 19, 1972, in Troy, and she survives.

Other survivors include three daughters, Tricia (Ryan) Muhlenkamp of Tipp City, Kelly (Jon) Studebaker of Troy, and Lindsay (Josh) Gold of Tipp City, and seven grandchildren: Haley, Leah, Landon, Hope, Evelyn, Jocelyn, and Madelyn.

Phil was a 1964 graduate of Troy High School and graduated from Ohio Northern University with a B.A. in Education. He was a member of the Phi Mu Delta fraternity at ONU. He briefly taught history at Troy High School before taking over the family businesses, Acme Spring and Megacity Truck and Auto in Dayton. He was dedicated to his employees and being a small business owner.

Phil was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church in Troy. He was a devout Christian and believed in serving the Lord. He also served in the Air National Guard.

Phil had a love of American history, as both a collector and family trips to historical sites around the country. He was also a devoted grandfather. Whether it be sporting events, school activities, or dance recitals, one could always find him cheering on his grandkids. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing games, and reading the newspaper. Some of his favorite activities included swimming, boating, beach vacations, and hiding eggs for his grandchildren every year at Easter. He will forever be known for his contagious laughter and smile.

A service to honor his life will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Troy with Pastor Dave Leckrone officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Troy. His family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Friday at Baird Funeral Home in Troy.

Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church or First Place Food Pantry, c/o 110 W. Franklin Street, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.