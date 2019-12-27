NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Master Sgt. Phillip D. Chaffee, U.S. Air Force, Ret., passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born on August 19, 1933 in Blachly, OR, he was the son of the late Lawrence G. and Ellen L. Doolittle Chaffee.

Mr. Chaffee served his country proudly for more than 20 years in the United States Air Force.

He owned and operated Phil's Lock & Key in North Myrtle Beach from 1983 to 2001.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Willadeane Gibboney Chaffee.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 on Thursday, December 26, in Lee Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday, December 27, with full military honors, in the funeral home chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Patriot Hospice, 101 Grace Drive, Easley, SC 29640.

