PIQUA — Phillip James Hutton, age 62, formerly of Piqua, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019 at the Aultman Alliance Community Hospital in Alliance, Ohio.

Phillip was born on December 25, 1956, in Piqua, Ohio, to the late Raymond J. Hutton and Lula Marie (Allen) Hutton.

Phillip is survived by children; Colleen Hutton, Crystal Hutton, Jessica Hutton all of Piqua, seven grandchildren, two great- great grandchildren, brothers and sisters; Charlie (Bonnie) Gambill of Houston, Scott Hutton of Piqua, Clifford (Andrea) Hutton of Covington and Lisa Jackson of London, Ky.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter.

Phillip was a 1974 graduate of Miami East High School. He did nursery work for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to fish and hunt.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m.

Donations may be made to the family to help offset funeral expenses.