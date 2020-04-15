PIQUA — Phillip L. Smith, 83, of Piqua, passed away at 11:12 p.m. Monday, April 13, 2020 at Upper Valley Medical Center.

He was born March 22, 1937 in Cleveland to the late Phillip B. and Agnes (Sabbatis) Smith.

He married Eileen Klingensmith who preceded him in death. He then married Vickie L. Crotinger November 19, 2010, and she survives.

Other survivors include two daughters, Laura Smith of Cleveland, Brenda (David) Brown of Annapolis, Maryland; two step-daughters, Mindy (Aaron Staley) Brown of Conover, Catina (Jamie) Nicklis of Glenford; seven grandchildren; a great granddaughter; and a brother, Alan (Shirley) Smith of Cleveland. He was preceded in death by a great grandson.

Mr. Smith attended Ohio State University and earned his degree from John Carroll University.

He worked as a Quality Engineer with several companies including the Stolle Corp. of Sidney.

He was an accomplished pianist and Composer having written many songs and lyrics for people to enjoy.

He was an avid golfer, enjoyed traveling and loved his family.

He will be remembered for his kindness and friendship.

Private services are being provided to his family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute a memorial in the name of Phillip to the , P. O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718 or one's favorite charity.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.