TROY — Phyllis Ann Jacomet, age 72, of Troy, passed away on March 14, 2019 at Troy Care and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Dayton on October 26, 1946 to the late Fred and Mary Alice (Weckesser) White.

In 1968, she married James Lee Jacomet and he survives.

Phyllis is also survived by one son: Joshua (Beth) Jacomet of VA; one daughter: Lori Jacomet; sister: Elaine Taylor of Columbus; one brother: Thomas White of South Carolina; and five grandchildren: George Byrnes, Holley Byrnes, Aiden Jacomet, Austin Jacomet and Logan Jacomet. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter: Andria Jacomet.

Phyllis was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Troy and Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Dayton. Phyllis graduated from Julienne High School in Dayton. She also obtained three different Associates Degrees from Sinclair College and Edison State College. Phyllis worked for St. John's United Church of Christ, Ginghamsburg Church and St. Patrick Catholic Church Preschools. She also worked for the State of Ohio for fifteen years.

Funeral mass will be held at 11AM on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Dayton with Rev. Fr. James Duell officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Troy. Friends may call from 6-8PM on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

