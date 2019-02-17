PIQUA — Phyllis J. McVety, 94, of Piqua, passed away at 7:57 a.m. Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

She was born November 14, 1924 in Piqua to the late Dennis and Goldie Bell (White) Mullen.

She married J. Paul McVety March 17, 1950 in Piqua, he preceded her in death May 19, 1996.

Survivors include two daughters, Paula J. (Randy) Wheaton, Roberta "Bobbi" Stang all of Piqua; three grandchildren, Allan Wheaton, Carl K.P. Stang, Chris Chandra Wheaton; and three great grandchildren, Dakota, Alex, and Joey Wheaton. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Michael Stang, three brothers and three sisters.

Mrs. McVety was a 1944 graduate of Piqua Central High School and worked as a an office clerk for Montgomery Wards Store before becoming the Supervisor of Housekeeping at the Piqua Manor Nursing Home and then she worked for Havenar-Sampson Auctioneers as a clerk. She was a member of the Piqua Leisure Club, Sheepskin Community Club and a devout member of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church. She served as a 4-H Advisor for twenty-seven years. She will be remembered for her strong faith, volunteerism and sharing her sought after hand made ceramic pieces.

A service to honor her life will begin at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Wills officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 524 Park Ave., Piqua, OH 45356.

