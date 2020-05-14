TROY — Phyllis M. Drieling, age 93, of Troy, OH passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, OH. She was born on October 25, 1926 in Shelby County, OH to the late Orville and Goldie (Routson) Rhoades. She was married to Joseph Edward Drieling for nearly 72 years and he preceded her in death on May 19, 2017. Phyllis is survived by one son: Dennis D. Drieling of Ludlow Falls, OH; two daughters: Carol Ann (Robert) Mascari of Avon Park, FL and Pam Allen of Troy, OH; six grandchildren: Anthony, Andrew, Adam and Alan "Joe" Drieling and Aimee Berry and Robert Allen; twelve great grandchildren; and her best buddy: Keylo. In addition to her parents and husband, Phyllis was preceded in death by son: Edward Drieling and sister: Esther Rasor. She was a 1945 graduate of Bradford High School. She was a member of St. Johns Lutheran Church in Covington; the Farm Bureau and Cove Springs Grange. She served as a 4-H Advisor for 25 years. She was a lifelong farmer and employed with the Troy City Schools for over 30 years as a bus driver and later as a cook. Most importantly, she loved raising her children and helping to raise her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Covington. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 AM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Johns Lutheran Church, 200 E. Bridge Street, Covington, OH 45318 or Shriners Hospital for Children, 3229 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45229. Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Piqua Daily Call from May 14 to May 15, 2020.