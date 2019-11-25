PIQUA — Phyllis J. Wirt, 85, of Piqua, passed away peacefully at 9:51 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the Piqua Health & Rehab Center.

She was born July 28, 1934, in Greenville to the late Richard L. and Geneva L. (Welsh) Lumpkin. She married John A. Wirt Nov. 21, 1953, in Piqua and he preceded her in death Dec. 29, 2013.

Survivors include three sons, Bill (Peggy) Wirt, of Piney Flats, Tennessee, Rodney (Lori) Wirt, of Piqua, and Tom (Jolene) Wirt, of Tipp City; five grandchildren, Christa Merkel, Dan (Ashlee) Wirt, Jonathan Wirt, Tres Wirt and Alexis Wirt; seven great-grandchildren, Eli, Mason, Micah, Cage, Angus, Levi and Sara; and two great-great-grandchildren, Eliza and Kaiden.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Lumpkin Jr.

Mrs. Wirt was a 1952 graduate of Piqua Central High School. She worked for many years as a knitter for the former Medalist Allen-A before her retirement. She enjoyed cross stitching, cooking family meals and spending time with her family. She was also an avid card player, especially Euchre.

Per Phyllis' wishes, a graveside service to honor her life will begin at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Forest Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Keith A. Gebhart officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Piqua Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 720, Piqua, OH 45356 or Heartland Hospice, 580 Lincoln Park Blvd. No. 320, Kettering, OH 45429.

Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.