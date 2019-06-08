Mrs. Priscilla Herrmann, age 88, of Celina, TN, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Mabry Rehabilitation Center in Gainesboro, TN.

There will be no formal services at the funeral home. The family will plan a private Celebration of Life in the near future.

Priscilla is survived her husband, Cyrill Herrmann of Celina, TN and formerly of Troy, OH; 2 sons, John Herrmann of Celina, TN and James Herrmann of East TN; 6 grandchildren, Michael Herrmann, Heidi Fuller, Paulina Bennett, J.P. Herrmann, Chrissie Stoller and Samantha Bergman; and 6 great-grandchildren, Isabella Bennett, Blakely Bennett, Mya Fuller, Gus Stoller, Henry Stoller, and Josie Herrmann.

The Upton-Hay Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Priscilla Herrmann