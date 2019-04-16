NEW MADISON — Ralph Edward Hoblit, 86 years, of New Madison, Ohio passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 1:33PM at State of the Heart Hospice Care Center, Greenville, OH.

He was born on September 12, 1932, in Clark County, OH to Virgil and Cora (Neff) Hoblit, who later moved to Gettysburg, OH where Ralph grew up and went to school.

Ralph accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior and was baptized on November 17, 1950. He was mar-ried to Marcella June Bowman on March 29, 1952 at the home of the bride near Palestine, OH where they were residing at the time of his death. To this union were born four children: Barbara Jean, Bruce Edward, Becky Sue, & Barton Lee.

Dad was employed by Hobart Kitchen Aid/Whirlpool for 44 years. He also engaged in farming. He was a well-known auctioneer and realtor in the community for over 50 years. He was a member of the Old German Baptist Brethren Church New Conference where he served as a deacon with his beloved wife since 1957.

Dad enjoyed life and people. His outgoing personality and humor endeared him to many. His inter-ests and hobbies included hunting, fishing, traveling, camping, and family times around a good game or freezer of homemade ice-cream.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marcella; their children: Barb (John) Mohler, Bruce (Carla Roesel) Hoblit, Becky Hoblit, and Bart (Lisa Wagoner) Hoblit; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grand-children; sister Ruth Nye, and sister-in-law Wilma Eley; as well as a large and loving family and friends too numerous to name. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Irvin (and wives Belva and Evelyn), brother Don, and brother-in-law James Nye.

Ralph's visitation will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 2:00PM-8:00PM, and the funeral service will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 10:00AM, both at Lighthouse Christian Center (5256 Sebring Warner Rd, Greenville, OH), followed by burial at Gettys-burg Cemetery.

We wish to express a heartfelt thanks to the ambulance crew from Tri-Village Rescue, the doctors, nurses, and transport crew at Reid Memorial Hospital for the expert care he received. We also would like to thank the staff at State of the Heart Hospice Care Center and Zechar-Bailey Funeral Home for their compassion and guidance, as well as to those who have reached out with many phone calls, prayers, cards, meals, and expressions of love and concern over the past several weeks.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice Care Center (1350 N Broadway St, Greenville, OH, 45331) or through their website at www.stateoftheheartcare.org.

