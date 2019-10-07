BUSHNELL, Fla. — Ralph T. Hittle, 64, of Bushnell, FL, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Troy, Ohio to Carl and Rita Hittle. He was of the Catholic faith.

Ralph was an avid fisherman, fan of NASCAR, Ohio State and the Chicago Cubs.

Ralph is survived by his wife: Terri Hittle; son: Adam Hittle of Troy; daughters: Kari Sage (Derek) of Sidney, Karen Spiers of Troy; grandchildren Dontea Brown, Alanna DeMoss, Skylar DeMoss, Brinlee DeMoss, Delaney Sage: 1 great-grandson; brothers: Jeff Hittle of Hamilton, Tim Hittle (Judi) of Covington; sister: Rita Kress (Ronald) of Tipp City; and his beloved daschund, Heidi; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Rita Hittle and his brother, George Hittle.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Thursday, October 10, at Jackson-Sarver Funeral Home, 1 S. Main Street, Pleasant Hill, with interment following at Sugar Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-7 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.

