BRADFORD — Ramona "Monie" Kay Sell, age 76 of Bradford, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center Outpatient Surgery.

Monie was born in Piqua on October 7, 1942 to the (late) Dyson H. & Bertha V. (Overholser) Powell; was a graduate of Bradford High School, Class of 1960; had worked in Registration at the Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy for nine years and Stanley, Covington for 14 years; she enjoyed her breakfast and lunch dates with friends; loved to crochet and read; enjoyed going to Florida in the winter; and loved watching her family in sports.

Preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Richard J. Miller in 1963; second husband, Melvin R. Sell in 2015; daughter, Bonnie Miller Frantz in 2000; sisters, Norma Powell Canan and Donna Powell Clark; and brother, Billy D. Powell. Monie is survived by her children, Cindy & Steve Fair of Bradford, Richard & Sherelyn Miller of Minster, Michael & Deb Sell of Bradford, Amy & Dale Gade of Bradford, and Curtis Sell of Waverly, OH; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service 11:00 AM Monday at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford. Visitation 2-5 PM Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bradford Athletic Boosters.

