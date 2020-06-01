PIQUA — Randolph F. Albright, 70, of Piqua, unexpectedly passed away at 5:55 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Upper Valley Medical Center. He was born August 26, 1949 in Piqua to the late R. Frank and Norma J. (Reed) Albright Sr. He married Lois Ann Poling September 19, 1994 in Tennessee, and she survives. Other survivors include two brothers, Doug (Rosy) Albright of Daytona Beach, Florida, Steven (Karen) Albright of Troy; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Albright was a graduate of Piqua Central High School and attended Wright State University for four years. He was proud to achieve his Eagle Scout distinction through the Scouting program. He was an avid motorcyclist, enjoyed primitive camping and participating in Craft Shows. He worked for Brown Bridge Mills of Troy, Piqua Battery and then a truck driver with the Oil industry. He and Lois provided a wonderful home to their cats who were their family and benefited from a mutual love. A service to honor his life will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Piqua Daily Call from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.