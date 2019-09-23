Raymond Becker, age 99 and 11 months, passed from this life to his eternal life, September 22, 2019. He is once more with the love of his life, his wife Florence, who passed March 2, 2016. Raymond and Florence celebrated their 75th Wedding Anniversary October 5, 2015.

Raymond was the only child born to his parents, Rolla and Sylvia Becker, October 14, 1919. He grew up on his parent's farm in Darke County, then moved to a farm on Fenner Road. He attended Concord School.

Raymond's path crossed Florence Becker's path October 7, 1937. Raymond bought a car for his 17th birthday….and was proudly driving around with his friend on the streets of downtown West Milton, when they happened to see Florence and her friend walking along. On the third time around, they asked them to get in and take a ride. They double dated …….parking on the public square in Troy, watching people go by. Then progressed to ice cream at Isaly's, and hamburgers at K's. They dated three years! On October 5, 1940, they were joined in holy matrimony, eloping to Newport, Kentucky. They were proud parents of a son, Dennis (Sharon) Becker, born in 1942 and a daughter, Darlene (Nick) Mott, born in 1947. They were loving grandparents to Kelly Mott and Deanna Mott and great grandparents to Braden Dellinger, Derrick Caruso, and Zackary Pogue.

Raymond was one of Dennis' Boy Scout Leaders. Raymond and Florence spent time during summers taking Kelly and Deanna camping and traveling in their motor home.

Raymond's first job, 1936-1941, was driving a truck, hauling livestock to the Sale Barn on St. Rt. 55 in Troy (near present Kroger Store). He also worked at the Troy Firestone Store and Hobart Brothers, prior to going to Hobart Corporation in 1942, where he was in charge of tools in the Maintenance Stockroom. In 1969, he was placed over the Maintenance of the new World Headquarters Building. He worked there until his retirement, September 1981, completing nearly 39 years of service. He was a member of the Hobart Quarter Century Club of 1942.

During World War II, Raymond volunteered for "Sky Watch", on the roof of Hobart Brothers

(W. Main and Adams Street). He had to phone headquarters, giving the code words every time, a plane flew over. He reported the direction the plane was traveling and how high it was. Raymond was a great provider for his family, and worked a second job for many years, as gardener and lawn keeper for some prominent families in Troy.

Florence and Raymond became members of the Troy Church of the Brethren April 2, 1950. Raymond worked with the men of the church, building the present church on W. Main Street. They faithfully attended and cheerfully served there all their life. Ray was an usher; former President of the Sunshine Class; and operated the sound system during services. He still attended Sunday services there weekly.

Raymond was an avid bowler, on the Hobart Corporation Bowling League, in the Plant 2 building, and also bowled on a Troy Church of the Brethren team, along with his son, Dennis. He proudly displayed his many trophies including a trophy for being on the Hobart softball team. Raymond and Florence served their community as faithful members of the Troy Senior Citizens Center. They spent many years serving on various committees, working hard during every Strawberry Festival, and playing card games. Ray served as the Center's Vice President for 3 years and was President in 1987 and 1988. He enjoyed playing pool, and played bass washtub in the Center's Funtimer's Band in the 1990's. One of his favorite jobs there was "calling" Square Dances monthly from 1987 to 1995.

The joy of his life was fishing. He even loved ice fishing. He won the Zebco Angling Award in 1973 for catching a 5# 2 oz, 20 inch largemouth bass. Yearly family fishing trips were spent at Coldwater, Michigan. Weekends were spent at their cabin at Maple Landing on Lake St Marys. His hobby was manicuring his front lawn, gardening, playing his keyboard, and playing harmonica. He hosted annual family garage sales that were enjoyed by all. Raymond enjoyed BINGO games and playing Euchre at Randall Residence. Raymond and Florence left their home on S. Dorset and moved to the Randall Residence in Tipp City in April 2013. Raymond spent many hours sharing his carpentry talent making wood bird houses and bird feeders in Randall's Workshop.

The family wants to thank the Randall Residence for their professional care of Raymond and Florence. Special thanks to Ruth Collette for all the time she spent encouraging Raymond by spending time with him. Raymond passed while receiving excellent, loving care in the Miami County Hospice Inpatient Unit at Upper Valley Medical Center.

Raymond bloomed where he was planted all his life and brightened the lives he touched. He was a very special gentleman. He was a dedicated husband, a loving father and grandfather, and a faithful disciple of Jesus Christ.

The family invites you to be with them Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy. Visitation will be 12:30 – 1:30 PM. Celebration of Raymond's life will be at 1:30 PM with Pastor Jon Keller of Troy Church of the Brethren officiating. Interment to follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy.

In lieu of flowers, please share with Miami County Hospice, P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373 or The Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main Street, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.