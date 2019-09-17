TIPP CITY — Raymond Joseph Fleming, age 86, formerly of Tipp City, OH passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019.

Born March 19, 1933 in Merrill, MI to Clarence and Frances {Hatzenbuehler} Fleming.

He is preceded in death by his parents and 5 brothers and sisters. Raymond is survived by his children, Cathey (John) Coleman, Indiana, Cindy (Tom) Gleeson, North Carolina, Brad (Julie) Fleming, Cincinnati, Ohio, Brian (Christina) Fleming, Indiana and Lynne McCargish, Eaton, OH along with 14 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 8 brothers and sisters.

Raymond was a graduate of Annapolis Naval Academy and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was a retired as a professor from Edison State Community College. Raymond enjoyed singing and gardening. Raymond was described as a protector by all his caregivers. As his final selfless act, Raymond donated his body to Wright State University.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 753 S. Hyatt St. Tipp City, OH; Father R. Marc Sherlock, Celebrant.

Donations may be made in loving memory of Raymond to the church. Arrangements entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, Tipp City, OH.

